Gators picked to edge Bulldogs this year, win SEC East

The Florida Gators are projected to win the SEC East and play Alabama for the conference championship.
In preseason voting by media, the Gators clipped Georgia for the East division and placed six players on the All-SEC list. Alabama was picked to win the SEC, followed by Georgia, LSU and Florida.
Florida earned 624 points in the voting, just in front of the Bulldogs (613). It is the first time since 2010 that the Gators have been picked to win the division. Florida went 11-2 in 2019 and finished second in the SEC East last season to Georgia.
The Gators went 6-2 in the SEC, dropping games to Georgia (24-17) and national champion LSU (42-28) and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.
Georgia went 12-2 (7-1 in the SEC) and lost to LSU in the SEC championship game last year.
The Gators and Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville this year on Nov. 7. Florida opens its season on Saturday at Ole Miss (noon).
Among the Florida players making All-SEC included first-team selections at quarterback (Kyle Trask) and tight end (Kyle Pitts). Defensive lineman Zachary Carter and defensive backs Marco Wilson and Kaiir Elam were second-team choices. Linebacker Ventrell Miller was a third-team selection for the Gators.
For the Bulldogs, defensive lineman Jordan Davis and Malik Herring and defensive back Richard LeCounte were all first-team All-SEC picks. Receiver George Pickens, center Trey Hill, linebacker Monty Rice, defensive back Eric Stokes and punter Jake Camarda were all second-team picks. Running back Zamir White was a third-team selection.
Bolles School product Mac Jones, now the starting quarterback at Alabama, was a third-team All-SEC selection.
PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS
Picks to win
SEC East voting: Florida (53) 624, Georgia (43) 613, Tennessee 434, Kentucky 405, South Carolina 287, Missouri, 224, Vanderbilt 101.
SEC West voting: Alabama (86) 660, LSU (8) 489, Auburn 488, Texas A&M (2) 454, Ole Miss 238, Mississippi State 238, Arkansas 121.
Note: First-place votes in parentheses
ALL-SEC OFFENSE
First-Team
QB - Kyle Trask, Florida
RB - Najee Harris, Alabama
RB - Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
WR - DeVonta Smith, Alabama
WR - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE - Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL - Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL - Trey Smith, Tennessee
OL - Landon Dickerson, Alabama
OL - Landon Young, Kentucky
C - Drake Jackson, Kentucky
Second-Team
QB - Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB - Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
WR - Terrace Marshall, LSU
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
C - Trey Hill, Georgia
Third-Team
QB - Mac Jones, Alabama
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
RB - Larry Rountree, Missouri
WR - Seth Williams, Auburn
WR - Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
TE - Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
OL - Brodarious Hamm, Auburn
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Wanya Morris, Tennessee
C - Landon Dickerson, Alabama
ALL-SEC DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Malik Herring, Georgia
LB - Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB - K.J. Britt, Auburn
LB - Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB - Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DB - Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB - Jacoby Stevens, LSU
Second-Team
DL - Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
DL - Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
DL - Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
LB - Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
LB - Monty Rice, Georgia
LB - Jabril Cox, LSU
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB - Eric Stokes, Georgia
DB - Marco Wilson, Florida
DB - Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina
Third-Team
DL - Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
DL - Glen Logan, LSU
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
LB - Boogie Watson, Kentucky
DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Tyree Gillespie, Missouri
DB - Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DB - Bryce Thompson, Tennessee*
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - Max Duffy, Kentucky
PK - Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
RS - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
AP - Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second-Team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Third-Team
P - Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
* - Indicates a tie