Gators Breakdown: Ole Miss Game Preview 2020 

Florida was already scheduled to play Ole Miss in 2020, but with the 10-game SEC schedule release came a different placement for the game. Florida will travel to Oxford, MS to kickoff the 2020 season and Lane Kiffin’s debut as Rebels head coach.

David Waters is joined by Jake Evans (The Rebel Walk) to preview Gators vs Rebels and what we may see from the new look Ole Mis squad.

This episode of Gators Breakdown is brought to you by MyBookie. Bet this football season, use promo code “GATORS” and get a free $20 wager on your first deposit at http://bit.ly/MYB-GatorsBreakdown

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher