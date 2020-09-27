77ºF

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 51 - Ole Miss 35  

Offensive fireworks lead the way for Florida

David Waters, News4Jax

Gators defeat Rebels
Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts were an unstoppable duo as Florida defeats Ole Miss 51-35 in the 2020 season opener.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review the offensive explosion in Oxford as well as a disappointing day on the defensive side of the ball.

