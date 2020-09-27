Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 51 - Ole Miss 35  

Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts were an unstoppable duo as Florida defeats Ole Miss 51-35 in the 2020 season opener.
David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review the offensive explosion in Oxford as well as a disappointing day on the defensive side of the ball.
