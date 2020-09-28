FHSAA redraws region assignments for football postseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association has released new region assignments for high school football teams, with few changes and no area schools moving up or down in classification.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FHSAA was forced to shake up its postseason format this season. That resulted in teams having to decide if they would opt-in to the playoffs or opt-out and try and play a full regular season slate.

After all of that reshuffling and many teams in South Florida opting out, what’s left are very similar looking region assignments and a much different looking playoff format.

The FHSAA will determine playoff seeds by blind draw, something that the Orlando Sentinel’s J.C. Carnahan reported that could come as early as next week.

Teams who opted to compete in the postseason were automatically given a berth. That’s great news for schools like Paxon and Wolfson, programs that would have little shot to make it under normal circumstances.

While all teams who declared for the postseason qualified, it doesn’t automatically mean that they’ll make the finalized bracket when all is said and done. In Classes 5A-8A, only 16 teams per region make the tournament. In 1A-4A, eight teams per region make it. Regions with more than those limits will have play-in games if necessary on Nov. 6 and 13.

Five area regions are affected by those numbers, which means play-in games will be needed to determine final playoff teams in those.

Region 1-6A has 18 teams, Region 1-5A and 2-5A have 17 teams, Region 1-3A has 10 teams and Region 1-2A has nine teams

Region 1-8A

Bartram Trail

DeLand

Flagler Palm Coast

Mandarin

Nease

Oakleaf

Sandalwood

Sanford Seminole

Spruce Creek

Orange City University

Ocala West Port

Region 1-7A

Atlantic Coast

Creekside

Crestview

First Coast

Fleming Island

Fletcher

Gainesville Buchholz

Navarre

Niceville

Tallahassee Chiles

Tallahassee Leon

Tallahassee Lincoln

Tate

Region 1-6A

Columbia

Daytona Beach Mainland

Daytona Beach Seabreeze

Englewood

Fort Walton Beach

Gainesville

Gulf Breeze

Lee

Lynn Haven Mosley

Matanzas

Middleburg

Milton

New Smyrna Beach

Pace

Ponte Vedra

Pensacola Escambia

Pensacola Washington

St. Augustine

Region 1-5A

Baker County

Bishop Kenny

Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee

Panama City Beach Arnold

Paxon

Pensacola

Pensacola Pine Forest

Raines

Ribault

Suwannee

Parker

Tallahassee Godby

Tallahassee Rickards

Wakulla

West Florida

Westside

Yulee

Region 2-5A

Belleview

Citrus

Clay

Crystal River

Dunnellon

Eustis

Gainesville Eastside

Lake Weir

Leesburg

Menendez

Mount Dora

North Marion

Ocala Vanguard

Orange Park

Port Orange Atlantic

Ridgeview

Tavares

Region 2-4A

Bolles

Bradford

Fernandina Beach

Keystone Heights

Palatka

South Sumter

Villages

West Nassau

Region 1-3A

Baldwin

Episcopal

Interlachen

Jackson

Gainesville P.K. Yonge

Pensacola Catholic

Tallahassee Florida High

Trinity Christian

Walton

Wolfson

Region 1-2A

Aucilla Christian

Quincy Munroe

North Florida Educational

Rocky Bayou Christian

Tallahassee FAMU

Tallahassee Maclay

Tallahassee North Florida Christian

Tallahassee St. John Paul II

University Christian

Region 2-2A

Daytona Beach Halifax

Deltona Trinity Christian

Gainesville St. Francis

Ocala St. John Lutheran

Orangewood Christian

Lakeland Victory Christian

St. Joseph

Winter Garden Foundation Academy

Region 3-1A

Bell

Branford

Dixie County

Fort White

Hamilton County

Hilliard

Lafayette

Madison County

Union County