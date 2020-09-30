Quincy Williams set to return from injury list for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Quincy Williams is set to return from injured reserve for the Jaguars, a boost to a defense that needs it.

Williams, a second-year linebacker, was designated to return from the team’s reserve/injured list on Wednesday morning. The Jaguars have 21 days to activate him to the team’s 53-man roster.

Williams had been sidelined with a core muscle injury. He was a third-round draft pick last year and Williams had 48 tackles as a rookie.

His return should provide depth for a Jaguars defense that has been evolving throughout training camp and the regular season, with injuries, opt-outs and trades. Jacksonville lost linebacker Leon Jacobs to a knee injury on the opening drive of last week’s loss to the Dolphins.