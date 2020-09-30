76ºF

Sports

Quincy Williams set to return from injury list for Jaguars

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars
Quincy Williams of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
Quincy Williams of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) (2019 Jacob Kupferman)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Quincy Williams is set to return from injured reserve for the Jaguars, a boost to a defense that needs it.

Williams, a second-year linebacker, was designated to return from the team’s reserve/injured list on Wednesday morning. The Jaguars have 21 days to activate him to the team’s 53-man roster.

Williams had been sidelined with a core muscle injury. He was a third-round draft pick last year and Williams had 48 tackles as a rookie.

His return should provide depth for a Jaguars defense that has been evolving throughout training camp and the regular season, with injuries, opt-outs and trades. Jacksonville lost linebacker Leon Jacobs to a knee injury on the opening drive of last week’s loss to the Dolphins.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: