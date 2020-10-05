FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden has COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19, he told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday morning.

The iconic Bowden, 90, said that he was the only person in his household who tested positive for the virus.

“I don’t feel bad yet, I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week,” Bowden told the newspaper.

Bowden falls into the highest risk category, so that he remains in good health now is a positive sign.

The CDC says that “the greatest risk for severe illness from COVID-19 is among those aged 85 or older.”

According to the CDC, hospitalizations for those 85 years and older are 513.2 per 100,000.

Bowden retired after the 2009 season and a 33-21 win in the Gator Bowl over West Virginia. He has a career record of 377-129-4. Bowden coached for 40 years in major college football, first at Samford, then West Virginia and finally at Florida State. In his 34 years with the Seminoles, Bowden had just one losing season, his first in Tallahassee in 1976.