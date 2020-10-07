84ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Texas A&M Game Preview 2020

Florida travels to Kyle Field to take on their first ranked opponent of 2020

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, schedule, kyle trask, Kyle Pitts, Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher, Kellen Mond
Florida travels to Kyle Field to take on their first ranked opponent of 2020
Florida travels to Kyle Field to take on their first ranked opponent of 2020

The No. 4 Florida Gators take their second road trip of the season against their first ranked opponent at No. 21 Texas A&M.

David Waters is joined by Cole Thompson (Locked On Aggies Podcast) to preview the Aggies. Jimbo Fisher and Kellen Mond lead an offense that can give the Gators' defense more fits. Kyle Trask looks to continue his great year vs a defense that struggled to stop Alabama’s high-flying attack last week.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.