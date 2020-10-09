Edward Waters to add men’s volleyball as college sport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters is adding men’s volleyball to its college athletics program, the school announced on Friday.

The school received a $100,000 grant from the First Point Volleyball Foundation and USA Volleyball to help get the sport off the ground. Those organizations helped six Historically Black Colleges and Universities launch men’s volleyball last year with a $1 million grant.

EWC is the first HBCU in Florida to add men’s volleyball.

EWC is anticipating a move from the NAIA to NCAA Division II and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The school was offered an invitation to the SIAC last year.

“As the institution continues to expand its profile in the administration of best-in-class competition, we will be onboarding approximately 16-20 young men who will honorably represent Tiger Nation and the Emerging Eminence of EWC,” said school president Zachary Faison Jr.

"I want to thank First Point Volleyball Foundation and USA Volleyball for their support, as well as thank SIAC Commissioner Greg Moore and my fellow HBCU Presidents for extending Edward Waters College an initiation to formally join the SIAC. Pending a successful transition this year, EWC will be positioned to qualify for and compete in the SIAC Championships.