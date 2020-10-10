High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. A look at scores from around the area from Friday night.
How the Super 10 fared
Rank, school, record, classification, Week 6 result
1. Fleming Island (4-1), Class 7A: LOST to Oakleaf, 29-22 in OT
2. Bartram Trail, (4-1), Class 8A: Beat Ponte Vedra, 33-17.
3. Bolles, (4-1), Class 4A: Beat Ocala Trinity Catholic, 24-7.
4. Baker County (5-0), Class 5A: Beat Parker, 42-14.
5. Lee (3-0), Class 6A: OFF
6. Trinity Christian (3-1), Class 3A: Beat Mandarin, 33-7.
7. Ponte Vedra (4-1), Class 6A: LOST to Bartram Trail, 33-17.
8. Oakleaf (3-2), Class 8A: Beat Fleming Island, 29-22 in OT.
9. Baldwin (5-0), Class 3A: Beat Jackson, 22-12.
10. Creekside (3-2), Class 7A: Beat Nease, 31-17.
Week 6 scoreboard
Friday, Oct. 9
Alachua Santa Fe 10, Union County 7
Atlantic Coast 31, White 13
Baker County 42, Parker 14
Baldwin 22, Jackson 12
Bartram Trail 33, Ponte Vedra 17
Bishop Snyder 19, Deltona Trinity Christian 14
Bolles 24, Ocala Trinity Catholic 7
Clay 50, West Nassau 22
Christ’s Church (4-0) at Stanton (0-3), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Creekside 31, Nease 17
Daytona Beach Father Lopez 35, Wolfson 20
Eagle’s View 26, Cedar Creek Christian 20
Episcopal 35, Pine Ridge 0
Fernandina Beach 36, Paxon 0
First Coast 33, Yulee 0
Fletcher 28, Ribault 12
Hilliard (5-0) at Branford (3-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Interlachen 14, Pierson Taylor 7
Madison County 12, Columbia 0
Matanzas 38, Lake Howell 3
Menendez 55, Englewood 35
Oakleaf 29, Fleming Island 22, OT
Orange Park 38, Bishop Kenny 35
Providence 47, St. Joseph 29
Ridgeview 34, Middleburg 27
St. Augustine 27, Flagler Palm Coast 7
Sandalwood 17, Raines 8
Suwannee 47, Palatka 0
Trinity Christian 33, Mandarin 7
West Oaks 48, Zarephath Academy 42
Saturday, Oct. 10
Keystone Heights at Crescent City
Off: Christ’s Church, Fort White, Lee, NFEI, Stanton, University Christian, Westside.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 9
Brunswick 24, Glynn Academy 21
Charlton County 18, Clinch County 14
Coffee 37, Camden County 13
Fitzgerald 26, Pierce County 23
Ware County 43, Benedictine 21