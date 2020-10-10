High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. A look at scores from around the area from Friday night.

How the Super 10 fared

Rank, school, record, classification, Week 6 result

1. Fleming Island (4-1), Class 7A: LOST to Oakleaf, 29-22 in OT

2. Bartram Trail, (4-1), Class 8A: Beat Ponte Vedra, 33-17.

3. Bolles, (4-1), Class 4A: Beat Ocala Trinity Catholic, 24-7.

4. Baker County (5-0), Class 5A: Beat Parker, 42-14.

5. Lee (3-0), Class 6A: OFF

6. Trinity Christian (3-1), Class 3A: Beat Mandarin, 33-7.

7. Ponte Vedra (4-1), Class 6A: LOST to Bartram Trail, 33-17.

8. Oakleaf (3-2), Class 8A: Beat Fleming Island, 29-22 in OT.

9. Baldwin (5-0), Class 3A: Beat Jackson, 22-12.

10. Creekside (3-2), Class 7A: Beat Nease, 31-17.

Week 6 scoreboard

Friday, Oct. 9

Alachua Santa Fe 10, Union County 7

Atlantic Coast 31, White 13

Baker County 42, Parker 14

Baldwin 22, Jackson 12

Bartram Trail 33, Ponte Vedra 17

Bishop Snyder 19, Deltona Trinity Christian 14

Bolles 24, Ocala Trinity Catholic 7

Clay 50, West Nassau 22

Christ’s Church (4-0) at Stanton (0-3), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Creekside 31, Nease 17

Daytona Beach Father Lopez 35, Wolfson 20

Eagle’s View 26, Cedar Creek Christian 20

Episcopal 35, Pine Ridge 0

Fernandina Beach 36, Paxon 0

First Coast 33, Yulee 0

Fletcher 28, Ribault 12

Hilliard (5-0) at Branford (3-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Interlachen 14, Pierson Taylor 7

Madison County 12, Columbia 0

Matanzas 38, Lake Howell 3

Menendez 55, Englewood 35

Oakleaf 29, Fleming Island 22, OT

Orange Park 38, Bishop Kenny 35

Providence 47, St. Joseph 29

Ridgeview 34, Middleburg 27

St. Augustine 27, Flagler Palm Coast 7

Sandalwood 17, Raines 8

Suwannee 47, Palatka 0

Trinity Christian 33, Mandarin 7

West Oaks 48, Zarephath Academy 42

Saturday, Oct. 10

Keystone Heights at Crescent City

Off: Christ’s Church, Fort White, Lee, NFEI, Stanton, University Christian, Westside.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 9

Brunswick 24, Glynn Academy 21

Charlton County 18, Clinch County 14

Coffee 37, Camden County 13

Fitzgerald 26, Pierce County 23

Ware County 43, Benedictine 21