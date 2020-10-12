Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Texas A&M 41 – Florida 38

Florida suffers their first defeat of the season at the hand of Texas A&M after another dismal performance by the Gators defense.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review what went wrong on defense and another outstanding showing on offense.

