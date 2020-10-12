73ºF

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Texas A&M 41 – Florida 38

Defense fails Gators in first loss of season

David Waters, News4Jax

Brenton Cox during the Gators' game against the Aggies on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
Florida suffers their first defeat of the season at the hand of Texas A&M after another dismal performance by the Gators defense.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review what went wrong on defense and another outstanding showing on offense.

