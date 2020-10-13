69ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Does Grantham’s history reveal the drop on defense?

Previous stops at Georgia and Louisville inconsistent for the defensive coordinator

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, kyle trask, Kyle Pitts, Todd Grantham
Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham
Florida Defensive Coordinator Todd Grantham (UAA Communications)

“Third and Grantham” is an often used term when describing Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. After another dismal performance on 3rd down vs Texas A&M last week, the term is only getting used more by fans and rivals alike.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to take a look at the issues on 3rd down for the Gators and also what the history shows us about Grantham’s struggles in that department.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Play | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.