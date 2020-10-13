Gators halt football activities as COVID-19 cases rise within program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida football team is pausing all football-related activities following an increase in COVID-19 cases, the school said Tuesday.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement that the Gators would halt all football activity and look for more clarity on Wednesday. The Gators (2-1) are scheduled to host LSU (1-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” Stricklin said.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU. These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

The Gators dropped their last game, 41-38, to Texas A&M last Saturday. Following the game, Mullen said that he hoped that Ben Hill Griffin would be packed with fans for Florida’s game against LSU. The school didn’t let that request hang out too long before saying that it wouldn’t happen.