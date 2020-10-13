Ponte Vedra coach Jeff DiSandro resigns from 4-1 Sharks football team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ponte Vedra will have a new face on the football sidelines after head coach Jeff DiSandro stepped down for “personal reasons.”

Athletic director Eric Frank confirmed that to News4Jax Tuesday, saying that DiSandro resigned for “personal reasons” but would remain teaching at the school.

An interim coach would be named very soon, Frank said.

DiSandro didn’t immediately return a message about his future.

The Sharks travel to face Englewood (1-3) on Friday.

It was a sudden end for DiSandro, who left Bishop Kenny last year for the position at Ponte Vedra. It was his first head coaching job. He led Ponte Vedra to a 7-3 record last season and reached the state playoffs before losing to Columbia.

Ponte Vedra was out to a 4-1 start this year, with its lone loss coming last week to Super 10 No. 1 Bartram Trail (33-17).

DiSandro was the third coach in program history following Mike Loyd (2008-13) and Matt Toblin (2014-18). It marks the second in-season coaching change for a St. Johns County program this season. Kenny Sanchez was fired by Menendez after just two games following a postgame incident involving a parent and the athletic director.