Fletcher football game against Buchholz off due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fletcher’s football game against Gainesville Buchholz is off for Friday night after the school noticed an uptick in COVID-19 activity within the community.

According to an email from principal James Ledford, the school had “become aware of multiple cases of COVID-19 impacting our school community,” and opted to transition all students to online schooling through Oct. 19.

“In addition to classes going online, effective immediately, there will be no athletics or after school activities, including tonight’s JV football game as well as Friday night’s varsity football game,” Ledford wrote.

COVID-19 football cancellations or adjustments have picked up substantially in recent weeks.

Clay High was the first area school to cancel a game due to COVID-19 in Week 4. Five games were canceled in Week 5 with another school (Columbia). Two others were scrapped last week. There have been multiple teams who have had to scramble to find replacement opponents due to COVID concerns.