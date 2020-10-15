Icemen release partial schedule for 2020-21 hockey season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen released the first part of their schedule for the 2020-21 season on Thursday, including back-to-back home games in mid-December and early January.

The Icemen will open their season Dec. 11 at the Florida Everblades and then return home for games against Greenville (Dec. 12) and South Carolina (Dec. 18). Home games are at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Limited capacity seating is expected when the Icemen begin their season.

The initial schedule release covers games through Jan. 14. The remainder of the schedule through June 6 will be announced in December.

The ECHL announced a split-season start for the league, which has 13 teams starting in December to participate in a 72-game season. The remaining ECHL teams will have the option to opt-in to the second start of the season beginning on Jan. 14. Those teams will play a 62-game schedule.

Icemen 2020-21 schedule

Dec. 11, at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 12, vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 vs. S. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 at S. Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Dec. 26, at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28, vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jan. 2, vs. S. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9, vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13, at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Subject to change