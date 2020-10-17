High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at high school football scores from around the First Coast from Week 7 and how the News4Jax Super 10 fared.

How the Super 10 fared

1. Bartram Trail, (5-1), Class 8A: Beat Nease

2. Bolles, (5-1), Class 4A: Beat Baker County, 33-14.

3. Baker County (5-1), Class 5A: LOST to Bolles, 33-14.

4. Lee (4-0), Class 6A: Beat Columbia, 38-21.

5. Oakleaf (4-2), Class 8A: Beat Mandarin, 35-12.

6. Trinity Christian (4-1), Class 3A: Beat Plantation American Heritage, 3-0.

7. Fleming Island (5-1), Class 7A: Beat First Coast, 27-7.

8. Baldwin (5-0), Class 3A: Beat Fort White, 40-0.

9. Fletcher (4-1), Class 7A: Did not play, game canceled due to COVID-19.

10. Sandalwood (5-0), Class 8A: Beat Ocala Trinity Catholic, 17-14.

Week 7 results

Thursday, Oct. 15

Jackson 35, Episcopal 28

Paxon 43, Stanton 16

White 22, Parker 20

Friday, Oct. 16

Baldwin 40, Fort White 0

Bartram Trail 42, Nease 13

Bolles 33, Baker County 14

Bradford 28, P.K. Yonge 6

Branford 55, Joshua Christian 0

Clay 49, Menendez 7

Creekside 29, Atlantic Coast 0

Eagle’s View 30, Bishop Snyder 6

Fernandina Beach 56, West Nassau 50 (2 OT)

Fleming Island 27, First Coast 7

Gainesville Buchholz (2-1) at Fletcher (4-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Hawthorne 29, Palatka 0

Interlachen 31, Wolfson 13

Keystone Heights 41, Jefferson County 7

Lee 38, Columbia 21

Orange Park 30, Middleburg 27

Oakleaf 35, Mandarin 12

Pierson Taylor 35, Crescent City 6

Ponte Vedra 23, Englewood 7

Providence 21, Zarephath Academy 20

Ridgeview 36, Gainesville Eastside 0

St. Augustine 56, Matanzas 21

Sandalwood 17, Ocala Trinity Catholic 14

Sanford Seminole 39, Flagler Palm Coast 3

Suwannee 21, Wakulla 0

Trinity Christian 3, Plantation American Heritage 0

Union County 18, Williston 0

University Christian 35, Foundation Academy 0

Westside 31, Bishop Kenny 18

Saturday, Oct. 17

Ribault (1-3) at Raines (1-3), 2 p.m.

Off: Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Fletcher, Hilliard, Yulee.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 16

Brunswick 38, South Effingham 6

Glynn Academy 21, Bradwell Institute 14

Turner County 53, Charlton County 7

Warner Robins 43, Camden County 7

Off: Pierce County, Ware County.