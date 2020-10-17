High school football 2020: Scores from around the First Coast in Week 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at high school football scores from around the First Coast from Week 7 and how the News4Jax Super 10 fared.
How the Super 10 fared
1. Bartram Trail, (5-1), Class 8A: Beat Nease
2. Bolles, (5-1), Class 4A: Beat Baker County, 33-14.
3. Baker County (5-1), Class 5A: LOST to Bolles, 33-14.
4. Lee (4-0), Class 6A: Beat Columbia, 38-21.
5. Oakleaf (4-2), Class 8A: Beat Mandarin, 35-12.
6. Trinity Christian (4-1), Class 3A: Beat Plantation American Heritage, 3-0.
7. Fleming Island (5-1), Class 7A: Beat First Coast, 27-7.
8. Baldwin (5-0), Class 3A: Beat Fort White, 40-0.
9. Fletcher (4-1), Class 7A: Did not play, game canceled due to COVID-19.
10. Sandalwood (5-0), Class 8A: Beat Ocala Trinity Catholic, 17-14.
Week 7 results
Thursday, Oct. 15
Jackson 35, Episcopal 28
Paxon 43, Stanton 16
White 22, Parker 20
Friday, Oct. 16
Baldwin 40, Fort White 0
Bartram Trail 42, Nease 13
Bolles 33, Baker County 14
Bradford 28, P.K. Yonge 6
Branford 55, Joshua Christian 0
Clay 49, Menendez 7
Creekside 29, Atlantic Coast 0
Eagle’s View 30, Bishop Snyder 6
Fernandina Beach 56, West Nassau 50 (2 OT)
Fleming Island 27, First Coast 7
Gainesville Buchholz (2-1) at Fletcher (4-1), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Hawthorne 29, Palatka 0
Interlachen 31, Wolfson 13
Keystone Heights 41, Jefferson County 7
Lee 38, Columbia 21
Orange Park 30, Middleburg 27
Oakleaf 35, Mandarin 12
Pierson Taylor 35, Crescent City 6
Ponte Vedra 23, Englewood 7
Providence 21, Zarephath Academy 20
Ridgeview 36, Gainesville Eastside 0
St. Augustine 56, Matanzas 21
Sandalwood 17, Ocala Trinity Catholic 14
Sanford Seminole 39, Flagler Palm Coast 3
Suwannee 21, Wakulla 0
Trinity Christian 3, Plantation American Heritage 0
Union County 18, Williston 0
University Christian 35, Foundation Academy 0
Westside 31, Bishop Kenny 18
Saturday, Oct. 17
Ribault (1-3) at Raines (1-3), 2 p.m.
Off: Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Fletcher, Hilliard, Yulee.
GEORGIA
Friday, Oct. 16
Brunswick 38, South Effingham 6
Glynn Academy 21, Bradwell Institute 14
Turner County 53, Charlton County 7
Warner Robins 43, Camden County 7
Off: Pierce County, Ware County.