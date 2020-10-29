Report: Jaguars QB Minshew dealing with fractures, strained ligament in right thumb

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is battling serious discomfort in his right hand and X-rays this week showed that he has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his thumb, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars didn’t know about his injury until this week. ESPN reported that Minshew has had the pain in his thumb since a loss to the Texans on Oct. 11.

Jacksonville (1-6) is off on a bye this week. It isn’t known if Minshew will be healthy enough to play when the Jaguars host the Texans on Nov. 8.

Behind Minshew on the depth chart are veteran Mike Glennon and rookie Jake Luton.

Minshew has passed for 1,855 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He he has thrown five interceptions.

Minshew was 6-6 as a starter last season and supplanted free agent signee Nick Foles. He has struggled since Week 2 and the Jaguars are mired in a six-game losing streak.