Wolfson’s Adam Vermut leads boys state golf tournament

Adam Vermut and the Wolfson boys golf team are in a good position entering the final round of the Class 1A state golf tournament.

Vermut carded a 1-under 71 and leads the tournament and the Wolfpack sit in second place as a team entering Wednesday’s action at El Campeon’s Mission Inn Resort and Club. Vermut has a one-stroke lead over three others.

As a team, Wolfson (19-over 299) is eight strokes back of Lake Mary Prep.

Bolles' Cam Goldknopf was tied for fifth at 1-over 73 and well within sight of the lead. Providence golfer Andrew McLauchlan is tied for 12th following a 3-over 75. The Stallions are in sixth place as a team at 28-over 316.

On the girls leaderboard, Fernandina Beach is in seventh place (43-over 331), Bolles is tied for ninth (54-over 342) and Keystone Heights is in 13th (69-over 357) at Las Colinas Mission Inn Resort and Club.

Pirates golfer Anika Richards is tied for third and three strokes off the individual lead with a 3-under 69. Keystone Heights' Camille Jackson is tied for 17th with a 3-over 75.

Bolles' Tori Mouton is in sixth place individually with a 2-under 70.

Madelyn Campbell (T-25, 5-over 77) of Fernandina Beach was also in the mix.