High school football 2020: Postseason road begins Thursday night for several teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season and the first glimpse of the adjusted state playoffs. Most teams are wrapping up their regular seasons, but several will kick off their postseason schedule this week.

We’ve picked the two best regular season games and playoff games to watch on Thursday night. The full schedule is below. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Thursday’s regular season games to watch

Bartram Trail (7-1) at Raines (3-4), 6 p.m.: The Bears are rolling along toward the state playoffs and should go into the postseason opener on Nov. 20 (they face either Oakleaf or Nease) with five consecutive wins. Bartram has cleaned up on Gateway Conference competition, going 17-1 against Duval County Public Schools over the past 10 years. QB Santino Marucci has three different targets with at least 300 receiving yards (AJ Jones III, Eric Weatherly and Eli Sutherland). The Vikings are all about defense, with CB Kyree Hammond leading the charge. RB Kareem Burke and QB Carleton Butler Jr. are Raines' top offensive players.

Bolles (6-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (4-1): The Bulldogs won this game last year (21-10) and will get another stiff challenge from the Bucs before embarking on a state playoff quest that should end with a stop in the state final. WR Davis Ellis (694 receiving yards, 6 TDs) leads the area in receiving, although he’s about the only player chewing up receiving yardage for Bolles. The two-headed rushing attack of Kade Frew 684 rushing yards, 8 TDs) and Azeh Kani (557 rushing yards, 2 TDs) is very effective. LB Mack Marrone (69 tackles), ATH Caden Fordham (50 tackles) and Avery Epstein (4 INTs) lead the defense.

Thursday’s playoff games to watch

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside (4-3) at Yulee (2-6), 7:30 p.m.

Up next: The winner will host Raines in the Round 2 play-in game on Nov. 13.

Glance: The Wolverines have played a more challenging schedule, including a game on the road at Georgia powerhouse Valdosta. They’ve used a pair of QBs in D.J. Otis and Jordan Campbell. Otis is more of a dual-threat player (854 passing yards, 273 rushing yards, 8 total TDs) and Campbell more of a pocket passer. TE Chris Johnson and WR Antwon McCrae have combined for 552 receiving yards and five TDs. Yulee has a bit up and down. The Hornets edged Fernandina Beach in a classic (41-34) and pressed an unbeaten Baldwin team in a 22-17 loss. They’ve also been the only win for both Nease and Ribault this season. QB Justice Pope has passed for 1,491 yards and six TDs, with the bulk of that yardage going to Zackary Drawdy (580, 4 TDs) and Devonn Littlejohn (510, 3 TDs). Turnovers have been a killer for Yulee, with 20 in eight games. Limit the giveaways and the Hornets have a shot.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White (4-4) at Bishop Kenny (1-6)

Up next: The winner will host Tallahassee Rickards in the Round 2 play-in game on Nov. 13.

Glance: A rematch of a Week 5 games that was won 46-23 by the Commanders. RB Jaison Patterson ranks second in the area in rushing yards (1,203, 10 TDs) and has been one of the better backs in town from the outset. He is just about the entirety of the White offense. LB Kevin Greene has 34 tackles and a team-best seven sacks for the Commanders. S Davaughn Patterson is tops on White in both tackles (50) and interceptions (2). Kenny RB Baylor Newsom (356 rushing yards, 8 TDs), WR Andrew Tabor (471 receiving yards, 5 TDs) and QB Bradley Miller (749 passing yards, 291 rushing yards, 10 combined TDs) have been the top performers in a difficult season for the Crusaders.

Week 10 full schedule

FLORIDA

Thursday, Nov. 5 (all games 7 p.m. unless indicated)

Bartram Trail (7-1) at Raines (3-4), 6 p.m.

Bolles (6-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (4-1)

Newberry (8-1) at Paxon (3-4), canceled

Jackson (4-3) at Sandalwood (5-2), 6 p.m.

Trinity Christian (6-1) at Ribault (1-5), 6 p.m.

Playoffs

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside (4-3) at Yulee (2-6), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White (4-4) at Bishop Kenny (1-6)

Friday, Nov. 6

Atlantic Coast (2-5) at Nease (1-6)

Baldwin (7-0) at Middleburg (0-8)

Clay (7-0) at Oakleaf (5-3)

Creekside (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-3)

Flagler Palm Coast (3-3) at Hagerty (4-3)

Interlachen (4-4) at St. Joseph (1-6)

Keystone Heights (6-1) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin (3-4) at Fletcher (4-1), 6 p.m.

Menendez (3-4) at Matanzas (4-3)

NFEI (1-6) at Dixie County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.

Ridgeview (6-2) at West Nassau (3-6)

St. Augustine (5-2) at Palatka (1-8)

Suwannee (6-2) at Baker County (7-1)

Young Kids in Motion (3-2) at Stanton (1-5), 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-6) at Hilliard (7-0)

Playoffs

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1: Englewood (2-5) at Columbia (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1: Episcopal (4-2) at Wolfson (0-7), 6 p.m.

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1: Quincy Munroe (8-0) at University Christian (3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Hamilton County (2-5) at Fort White (0-6), 7:30 p.m.

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Bronson (5-4) at Crescent City (0-7), 7:30 p.m.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Class 3A

Christ’s Church (6-0) at Orlando Christian Prep (5-2)

Providence (4-2) at Bradenton Christian (4-1)

Class A

Cedar Creek Christian (3-5) at Berean Christian (0-7)

Santa Fe Catholic (0-6) vs. Eagle’s View (5-2), at White

Seven Rivers (4-4) at Bishop Snyder (3-5)

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, First Coast, Paxon.

GEORGIA

Friday, Nov. 6

Charlton County (3-4, 1-2) at Irwin County (5-2, 3-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Long County (0-8, 0-2) at Pierce County (5-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Richmond Hill (7-1, 4-0) at Glynn Academy (5-3, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Tift County (2-4, 0-1) at Camden County (4-4, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.*

Region games indicated by an *

Off: Brunswick, Ware County.