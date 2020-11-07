High school football 2020: Glance at next week’s state playoff schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While a few area teams opened their postseason road on Thursday and Friday this week, the high school football playoffs start in full next week. Here’s a glance at the schedule for area teams.

Football playoff schedule

Thursday’s results

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1

Westside 32, Yulee 7

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1

White 34, Bishop Kenny 31

Friday’s results

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1

Columbia 41, Englewood 7

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1

Episcopal 42, Wolfson 7

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1

University Christian 42, Quincy Munroe 0

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1

Fort White 14, Hamilton County 6

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1

Bronson 33, Crescent City 8

Second week

Friday, Nov. 13, all games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-8A, Play-in game, Round 1

Mandarin (3-5) at Sandalwood (6-2)

Nease (1-7) at Oakleaf (6-3)

Byes: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast.

Region 1-7A, Play-in game, Round 1

Creekside (5-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1)

First Coast (3-3) at Tallahassee Lincoln (5-1)

Fletcher (5-1) at Atlantic Coast (3-5)

Tate (1-5) at Fleming Island (6-2)

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 2

Fort Walton Beach (2-4) at Lee (5-1)

Mosley (4-3) at St. Augustine (6-2)

New Smyrna Beach (3-4) at Matanzas (5-3)

Pensacola Escambia (7-0) at Middleburg (0-9)

Ponte Vedra (5-4) at Columbia (2-5)

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 2

Arnold (2-4) at Baker County (7-2)

White (5-4) at Tallahassee Rickards (1-5)

Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee (0-7) at Ribault (1-6)

Raines (3-6) at Westside (5-3)

Suwannee (7-2) at Parker (2-5)

Tallahassee Godby (3-3) at Paxon (3-4)

Region 2-5A, Play-in game, Round 2

Citrus (1-6) at Orange Park (3-5)

Mount Dora (1-6) at Menendez (3-5)

Leesburg (0-6) at Clay (7-1)

Tavares (3-4) at Ridgeview (6-3)

Region 2-4A, Regional quarterfinals

Keystone Heights (6-2) at Bradford (4-5)

Bolles (6-2) at Villages Charter (6-0)

South Sumter (3-4) at Palatka (1-9)

West Nassau (4-6) at Fernandina Beach (6-3)

Region 1-3A, Regional quarterfinals

Episcopal (5-2) at Interlachen (5-4)

Florida State University High (7-0) at Jackson (4-4)

Trinity Christian (7-1) at Baldwin (8-0), 6:30 p.m.

Region 1-2A, Regional quarterfinals

Aucilla Christian (6-2) at University Christian (4-4)

Rocky Bayou Christian (3-5) at North Florida Educational (1-6)

Victory Christian (5-4) at St. Joseph (1-7)

Region 3-1A, Regional quarterfinals

Fort White (1-6) at Branford (6-1)

Bell (2-6) at Union County (6-3)

Lafayette (5-4) at Hilliard (7-0)

Dixie County (5-2) at Madison County (7-2)