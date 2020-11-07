High school football 2020: Glance at next week’s state playoff schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While a few area teams opened their postseason road on Thursday and Friday this week, the high school football playoffs start in full next week. Here’s a glance at the schedule for area teams.
Football playoff schedule
Thursday’s results
Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1
Westside 32, Yulee 7
Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1
White 34, Bishop Kenny 31
Friday’s results
Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1
Columbia 41, Englewood 7
Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1
Episcopal 42, Wolfson 7
Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1
University Christian 42, Quincy Munroe 0
Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1
Fort White 14, Hamilton County 6
Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1
Bronson 33, Crescent City 8
Second week
Friday, Nov. 13, all games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated
Region 1-8A, Play-in game, Round 1
Mandarin (3-5) at Sandalwood (6-2)
Nease (1-7) at Oakleaf (6-3)
Byes: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast.
Region 1-7A, Play-in game, Round 1
Creekside (5-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1)
First Coast (3-3) at Tallahassee Lincoln (5-1)
Fletcher (5-1) at Atlantic Coast (3-5)
Tate (1-5) at Fleming Island (6-2)
Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 2
Fort Walton Beach (2-4) at Lee (5-1)
Mosley (4-3) at St. Augustine (6-2)
New Smyrna Beach (3-4) at Matanzas (5-3)
Pensacola Escambia (7-0) at Middleburg (0-9)
Ponte Vedra (5-4) at Columbia (2-5)
Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 2
Arnold (2-4) at Baker County (7-2)
White (5-4) at Tallahassee Rickards (1-5)
Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee (0-7) at Ribault (1-6)
Raines (3-6) at Westside (5-3)
Suwannee (7-2) at Parker (2-5)
Tallahassee Godby (3-3) at Paxon (3-4)
Region 2-5A, Play-in game, Round 2
Citrus (1-6) at Orange Park (3-5)
Mount Dora (1-6) at Menendez (3-5)
Leesburg (0-6) at Clay (7-1)
Tavares (3-4) at Ridgeview (6-3)
Region 2-4A, Regional quarterfinals
Keystone Heights (6-2) at Bradford (4-5)
Bolles (6-2) at Villages Charter (6-0)
South Sumter (3-4) at Palatka (1-9)
West Nassau (4-6) at Fernandina Beach (6-3)
Region 1-3A, Regional quarterfinals
Episcopal (5-2) at Interlachen (5-4)
Florida State University High (7-0) at Jackson (4-4)
Trinity Christian (7-1) at Baldwin (8-0), 6:30 p.m.
Region 1-2A, Regional quarterfinals
Aucilla Christian (6-2) at University Christian (4-4)
Rocky Bayou Christian (3-5) at North Florida Educational (1-6)
Victory Christian (5-4) at St. Joseph (1-7)
Region 3-1A, Regional quarterfinals
Fort White (1-6) at Branford (6-1)
Bell (2-6) at Union County (6-3)
Lafayette (5-4) at Hilliard (7-0)
Dixie County (5-2) at Madison County (7-2)