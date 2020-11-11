78ºF

Gators Breakdown: Arkansas Game Preview 2020

Florida takes on former QB Feleipe Franks

David Waters, News4Jax

As soon as Florida vs Arkansas was announced with the revised SEC schedule, the first topic brought up was facing former Gators QB, Feleipe Franks.

David Waters is joined by Pat Jenkins (The Hill with Pat Jenkins) to preview the Razorbacks as they travel to The Swamp to take on the Gators.

