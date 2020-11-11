Gators Breakdown: Arkansas Game Preview 2020

As soon as Florida vs Arkansas was announced with the revised SEC schedule, the first topic brought up was facing former Gators QB, Feleipe Franks.

David Waters is joined by Pat Jenkins (The Hill with Pat Jenkins) to preview the Razorbacks as they travel to The Swamp to take on the Gators.

