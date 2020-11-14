High school football 2020: Playoff scores from around the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are in full swing. Here’s a glance at Friday’s playoff scoreboard and the playoff schedule for next week.
Playoffs, Week 2
Friday, Nov. 13
Region 1-8A, Play-in game, Round 1
Mandarin (3-5) at Sandalwood (6-2), postponed to Monday, 6 p.m.
Nease (1-7) at Oakleaf (6-3), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Oakleaf wins by forfeit
Byes: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Oakleaf.
Region 1-7A, Play-in game, Round 1
Gainesville Buchholz 46, Creekside 13
Tallahassee Lincoln 42, First Coast 8
Atlantic Coast 47, Fletcher 21
Fleming Island 21, Tate 0
Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 2
Lee 42, Fort Walton Beach 6
St. Augustine 38, Mosley 24
Matanzas 7, New Smyrna Beach 6
Pensacola Escambia 44, Middleburg 0
Columbia 14, Ponte Vedra 0
Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 2
Arnold (2-4) at Baker County (7-2), canceled due to COVID-19, Baker County wins by forfeit
Raines 28, Westside 20
Ribault 38, Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee 33
Suwannee 14, Parker 7
Tallahassee Godby 64, Paxon 0
Tallahassee Rickards 21, White 14
Bye: Baker County.
Region 2-5A, Play-in game, Round 2
Orange Park 20, Citrus 7
Menendez 32, Mount Dora 27
Clay 43, Leesburg 0
Ridgeview 38, Tavares 20
Region 2-4A, Regional quarterfinals
Bradford 40, Keystone Heights 14
Bolles 44, Villages Charter 14
South Sumter 28, Palatka 7
Fernandina Beach 34, West Nassau 22
Region 1-3A, Regional quarterfinals
Episcopal 41, Interlachen 19
Florida State University High 42, Jackson 6
Trinity Christian 20, Baldwin 3
Region 1-2A, Regional quarterfinals
University Christian 41, Aucilla Christian 16
North Florida Educational 40, Rocky Bayou Christian 0
Victory Christian 39, St. Joseph 0
Region 3-1A, Regional quarterfinals
Fort White 21, Branford 20
Union County 42, Bell 0
Hilliard 22, Lafayette 21, OT
Playoffs, Week 3
Friday, Nov. 20
Region 1-8A
Oakleaf (7-3) at Bartram Trail (8-1)
Flagler Palm Coast (4-3) at Sandalwood/Mandarin winner
Region 1-7A
Fleming Island (7-2) at Tallahassee Chiles (1-5)
Tallahassee Lincoln (6-1) at Atlantic Coast (4-5)
Region 1-6A
Lee (6-1) at Pensacola Pace (4-3)
Pensacola Escambia (8-0) at St. Augustine (7-2)
Daytona Beach Seabreeze (4-4) at Columbia (3-5)
Daytona Beach Mainland (7-1) at Matanzas (6-3)
Region 1-5A
Tallahassee Godby (4-3) at Ribault (2-6)
Baker County (7-2) at Raines (4-6)
Suwannee (8-2) at Pensacola Pine Forest (3-4)
Region 2-5A
Menendez (4-5) at Orange Park (4-5)
Ridgeview (7-3) at Ocala Vanguard (6-1)
Atlantic (1-5) at Clay (8-1)
Region 2-4A
Bolles (7-2) at Fernandina Beach (7-3)
Bradford (5-5) at South Sumter (4-4)
Region 1-3A
Trinity Christian (8-1) at Episcopal (6-2)
Region 1-2A
University Christian (5-4) at St. John Paul II (5-3)
North Florida Educational (2-6) at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (5-2)
Region 3-1A
Union County (7-3) at Fort White (2-6)
Madison County (8-2) at Hilliard (8-0)