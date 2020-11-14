High school football 2020: Playoff scores from around the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are in full swing. Here’s a glance at Friday’s playoff scoreboard and the playoff schedule for next week.

Playoffs, Week 2

Friday, Nov. 13

Region 1-8A, Play-in game, Round 1

Mandarin (3-5) at Sandalwood (6-2), postponed to Monday, 6 p.m.

Nease (1-7) at Oakleaf (6-3), canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Oakleaf wins by forfeit

Byes: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast, Oakleaf.

Region 1-7A, Play-in game, Round 1

Gainesville Buchholz 46, Creekside 13

Tallahassee Lincoln 42, First Coast 8

Atlantic Coast 47, Fletcher 21

Fleming Island 21, Tate 0

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 2

Lee 42, Fort Walton Beach 6

St. Augustine 38, Mosley 24

Matanzas 7, New Smyrna Beach 6

Pensacola Escambia 44, Middleburg 0

Columbia 14, Ponte Vedra 0

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 2

Arnold (2-4) at Baker County (7-2), canceled due to COVID-19, Baker County wins by forfeit

Raines 28, Westside 20

Ribault 38, Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee 33

Suwannee 14, Parker 7

Tallahassee Godby 64, Paxon 0

Tallahassee Rickards 21, White 14

Bye: Baker County.

Region 2-5A, Play-in game, Round 2

Orange Park 20, Citrus 7

Menendez 32, Mount Dora 27

Clay 43, Leesburg 0

Ridgeview 38, Tavares 20

Region 2-4A, Regional quarterfinals

Bradford 40, Keystone Heights 14

Bolles 44, Villages Charter 14

South Sumter 28, Palatka 7

Fernandina Beach 34, West Nassau 22

Region 1-3A, Regional quarterfinals

Episcopal 41, Interlachen 19

Florida State University High 42, Jackson 6

Trinity Christian 20, Baldwin 3

Region 1-2A, Regional quarterfinals

University Christian 41, Aucilla Christian 16

North Florida Educational 40, Rocky Bayou Christian 0

Victory Christian 39, St. Joseph 0

Region 3-1A, Regional quarterfinals

Fort White 21, Branford 20

Union County 42, Bell 0

Hilliard 22, Lafayette 21, OT

Playoffs, Week 3

Friday, Nov. 20

Region 1-8A

Oakleaf (7-3) at Bartram Trail (8-1)

Flagler Palm Coast (4-3) at Sandalwood/Mandarin winner

Region 1-7A

Fleming Island (7-2) at Tallahassee Chiles (1-5)

Tallahassee Lincoln (6-1) at Atlantic Coast (4-5)

Region 1-6A

Lee (6-1) at Pensacola Pace (4-3)

Pensacola Escambia (8-0) at St. Augustine (7-2)

Daytona Beach Seabreeze (4-4) at Columbia (3-5)

Daytona Beach Mainland (7-1) at Matanzas (6-3)

Region 1-5A

Tallahassee Godby (4-3) at Ribault (2-6)

Baker County (7-2) at Raines (4-6)

Suwannee (8-2) at Pensacola Pine Forest (3-4)

Region 2-5A

Menendez (4-5) at Orange Park (4-5)

Ridgeview (7-3) at Ocala Vanguard (6-1)

Atlantic (1-5) at Clay (8-1)

Region 2-4A

Bolles (7-2) at Fernandina Beach (7-3)

Bradford (5-5) at South Sumter (4-4)

Region 1-3A

Trinity Christian (8-1) at Episcopal (6-2)

Region 1-2A

University Christian (5-4) at St. John Paul II (5-3)

North Florida Educational (2-6) at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (5-2)

Region 3-1A

Union County (7-3) at Fort White (2-6)

Madison County (8-2) at Hilliard (8-0)