Jaguars place rookie CJ Henderson on injured reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s defense took another hit on Thursday as the team placed rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson on injured reserve.

Henderson, the ninth pick in last spring’s NFL draft, is battling a groin injury.

Players who are placed on the injured reserve are eligible to return to practice after sitting out three weeks so Henderson will miss games against the Steelers (Sunday), the Browns (Nov. 27) and at the Vikings (Dec. 6).

He will be eligible to return to practice on Dec. 10. Once a team activates a player from IR, it has to return him to the active roster within 21 days.

Henderson has started eight games for the Jaguars (1-8), missing only a Week 5 game against the Texans due to a shoulder injury. His season has been up and down, but Henderson no doubt has flashed potential.

The rookie from the University of Florida has 36 tackles this season. Henderson forced a fumble in a 24-20 loss to the Packers on Nov. 15 and had a monstrous game in his debut against the Colts. Henderson had his lone interception of the season in that 27-20 win and had three passes defensed.

Cornerback D.J. Hayden was designated to return from the injury list this week after spending time on there with a hamstring problem. The team has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.