Mark Brunell: It’s time for another change at QB for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If I’m coach Doug Marrone, I think the decision is clear.

The Jaguars ran the ball well. The defense made some plays. And our quarterback threw four interceptions.

Four picks in a game. I think it’s time for a change at quarterback.

I said after Jake Luton’s first game that we needed to see more from him to see if there was a real possibility of a spot for him on the roster next year. We know what Gardner Minshew is capable of when healthy. He can win games in the NFL. With Luton, we needed to see if the potential was there to do the same.

At this point, it’s not happening.

We’ve seen what Luton is capable of. I know that’s not wholly fair to say because of the pandemic and no preseason time for the sixth-round pick, but the Jaguars coaching staff can’t use that as an excuse now.

Luton has had three games. There have been some good moments, some good throws in those three weeks, but Sunday was Luton’s worst end-to-end performance yet.

Sure, that was an excellent defense he saw against the Steelers, but it was a bad game from start to finish for him. The accuracy was never there. He sailed passes high and wide. A deflected pass on Jacksonville’s best drive of the game was picked off, but those things happen. The three other interceptions were far worse to me. And it could have been a lot worse, too. Pittsburgh dropped several balls that should have been picked off.

If Minshew is healthy, it’s a no brainer. Gardner is the guy when he’s healthy. If Minshew remains out as his hand continues to heal, then I think at this point Mike Glennon gives them a better chance. If the team wants to have a shot over these next six games, it has to do something. The experiment with Luton isn’t working.

I think it’s time for a change. Health will dictate who should be taking snaps next week against the Browns. If Minshew is still out, then Glennon should be in. Remember, we’re looking at spots for next year right now. A backup quarterback can’t be a guy who is turnover-prone.

Glennon, Luton and Minshew are going to be considered for backup spots in 2021 behind whomever Jacksonville drafts. We need to see which one of those guys can hold down that spot next year and there’s no better time than right now to see what each guy in that quarterback room is capable of.