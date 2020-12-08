EWC will face Savannah State in Jumbo Shrimp’s JAX Diamond Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are building off of a successful high school baseball classic and branching out into college.

The Jumbo Shrimp are partnering with BCSG 360 to host Historically Black Colleges and University programs Edward Waters and Savannah State in the inaugural JAX Diamond Classic on March 22, 2021 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

“We are excited and honored to host the JAX Diamond Classic,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. “It is with great pride we showcase our facility to not only the teams from Edward Waters and Savannah State, but also to their fans, alumni and supporters.”

Last February, the Jumbo Shrimp hosted the inaugural High School Heritage Classic between Raines and Ribault at the Ballpark. The game was done to celebrate Black History Month and the Negro Leagues’ Centennial Celebration.

Part of the proceeds from the game between EWC and Savannah State will be donated to bolster programs for college admittance, scholarships and college preparation for students.