Gators Breakdown: LSU Game Preview 2020

The 2020 season has not been good for the LSU Tigers. They may wear the same uniforms, but this is far from the team that won the National Championship last season.

David Waters is joined by Blake Ruffino (Are You Serious Sports) to preview everything that has went wrong on, and off the field, for the 2020 Tigers.

