News4Jax boys basketball Super 6: Bolles, Episcopal move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 9 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification, Record

1. (1) Jackson (6-0, Class 3A)

Notable wins: North Florida Educational, Paxon, Santa Fe Catholic, Westside.

Why they’re here: Two more victories since our last Super 6, including a 64-46 win over Paxon and an 82-52 rout of Westside. Coach James Collins’ next game on tap is a big one, a showdown against No. 2 Lee on Monday.

2. (2) Lee (3-0, Class 5A)

Notable win: Bishop Snyder.

Why they’re here: Just one game since our last rankings, a 70-55 win over White. The Generals should be a favorite to at least play for the championship in the Fortegra High School 9:12 tournament on Saturday night at Fletcher. The duo of G Tarence Guinyard (20.5) and wing Alex Fudge (19.7 points, 11 rebounds per game) is the area’s most lethal.

3. (4) Bishop Snyder (5-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Episcopal, Greater Atlanta Christian, Impact Christian, Mandarin.

Why they’re here: Snyder added a pair of wins since our last Super 6, including a tough 45-42 battle over previous No. 5 Bishop Kenny and a 56-50 win over Mandarin. Two challenging games on tap to round out the week, with a trip to Orlando Christian Prep on Friday and a road game at North Florida Educational on Saturday.

4. (3) North Florida Educational Institute (5-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Paxon, Potter’s House, White.

Why they’re here: A 2-1 mark since our last check in, with one of those a forfeit victory over Beaches Chapel. The Eagles topped Ridgeview (60-47) and lost to Gainesville power The Rock (105-75).

5. (NR) Bolles (4-0, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Mandarin, Orange Park.

Why they’re here: Very strong open for the Bulldogs, who edged previously unbeaten Orange Park 49-47 Tuesday night with the game-winner delivered by Bobby Crouch. He’s averaging a team-best 20.7 ppg. The Bulldogs have the talent to compete for the Fortegra title this week in what is shaping up to be the best field in the three-year history of the event.

6. (NR) Episcopal (4-1, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Fernandina Beach, Fletcher.

Why they’re here: The Eagles edged previous No. 5 Bishop Kenny in double OT, 71-67, in the Dom’s Light tournament last Saturday for its signature win of the season. Their lone loss was a 59-55 game to No. 3 Snyder. Eagles get the nod here over Kenny, Paxon, Palatka and Providence.

Dropped out: Bishop Kenny (3-2, Class 4A); Paxon (3-2, Class 5A).

Others: Impact Christian (2-1, Class 2A); Nease (4-1, Class 7A); Orange Park (4-1, Class 5A); Palatka (4-0, Class 4A); Parker (3-0, Class 5A); Paxon (3-2, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (6-0, Class 5A); Providence (3-1, Class 3A); Seacoast Christian (5-1, Class 2A); West Nassau (3-3, Class 4A); Westside (2-3, Class 5A).