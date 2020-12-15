Parents: UF hoops player Johnson stable, improving after collapse

Keyontae Johnson of the Florida Gators in action against the LSU Tigers at Stephen C. O'Connell Center on February 26, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Finally, good news on Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson.

The University of Florida sent out an update from Johnson’s parents, Nika and Marrecus, on Tuesday afternoon, with the first bit of positive news after he collapsed in a game last Saturday at Florida State.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health. He even FaceTimed the team! We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.

“We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him. We hope people recognize that information that doesn’t come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae’s doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him.”

Johnson was taken from the court on a stretcher and admitted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after collapsing in the first half of the game.

There, he was placed in a medically induced coma, according to a report from USA Today.