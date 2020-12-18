FSU’s final game of the season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019, file photo, Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell speaks at n during an NCAA college football press conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach the Seminoles in-person this week as they prepare for Miami. He released a statement Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 saying he tested positive Friday. His wife and daughter tested negative Saturday morning, he said. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

Florida State’s up and mostly down football season is officially over.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday that the Seminoles’ regular season finale against Wake Forest had been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns on the FSU roster.

Florida State will finish its season at 3-6 in coach Mike Norvell’s first year in Tallahassee. It is the worst year for the Seminoles since going 3-8 in 1975, the year before Bobby Bowden took over the program.

“Earlier today, Florida State informed the conference office of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing resulting in Florida State having an insufficient number of available offensive linemen as outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations,” the ACC said in a statement.

Florida State had two other games this season canceled due to coronavirus concerns, Clemson and Virginia. The game against Clemson drew criticism from across the country because the Tigers had already traveled to Tallahassee for the game.

The Seminoles returned last week with a 56-35 win over Duke.

Also for the Seminoles, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson announced on Twitter that he would be entering the NFL draft.