Urban Meyer Watch continues as Jaguars zero in on head coach

Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer looks on during the College Football Playoff Semifinal between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are still on the hunt for a head football coach, but all signs point to the team closing in on its top target — Urban Meyer.

Meyer and the Jaguars are deep into talks that could make the former Florida and Ohio State coach their next leader, according to multiple reports Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said earlier in the day that the deal was close, and “trending that way,” but not done yet.

Meyer was seen a little after 12:30 p.m. getting out of a plane at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville as continued reports suggested that a deal between the two sides was getting closer.

But the wait continues on into the evening for a team — and a fanbase — that is on edge hoping for good news.

The team and Meyer met again on Wednesday to discuss the team’s opening and he has reportedly been the team’s top target all along, with communication between the Jaguars and Meyer going back well into the regular season.

Source: Urban Meyer's deal with Jacksonville is close, not yet done, but is "trending that way." The two sides are meeting again today. The agreement could be done as early as today, but as of now, there is not one and no press conference planned. Yet. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2021

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said that details remained between the parties, including things like facility upgrades and staffing.

