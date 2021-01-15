‘Ready to start a new chapter:’ Reaction to Jaguars hiring Urban Meyer

The scoreboard at TIAA Bank Field lights up on Thursday night with the announcement of hiring coach Urban Meyer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made the biggest hire in franchise history on Thursday night, announcing Urban Meyer as the next head coach.

It comes at a pivotal time for the team. Jacksonville is coming off of a 1-15 season, with all 15 of those losses coming after a Week 1 victory. Now? The Jaguars are the the biggest story in the NFL.

Meyer is a three-time national champion head coach in college and one of the most successful coaches in history (187-32).

The reaction to Meyer’s hire poured in across social media as soon as it was announced.

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen

The University of Florida

Meyer won two national championships with the Gators.

Former USC and Arizona Cardinals QB Matt Leinart

Coach became a great friend the last two years. Coach is also one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around and by far the greatest Leader I know! @CoachUrbanMeyer I’ll miss you brother. Best of Luck! @Jaguars — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 15, 2021

Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis

DUVALLLL!!!!! Lets goooo!!!! — Adam Gotsis (@gotsis96) January 15, 2021

Jaguars offensive lineman Will Richardson

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

Congratulations ⁦@CoachUrbanMeyer⁩!! Thank you for everything! Go Bucks! Go Jags! You are going to crush it! pic.twitter.com/FqmLdLrvtF — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) January 15, 2021

Saints receiver Michael Thomas