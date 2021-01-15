42ºF

Sports

‘Ready to start a new chapter:’ Reaction to Jaguars hiring Urban Meyer

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Tags: Jaguars, urban meyer
The scoreboard at TIAA Bank Field lights up on Thursday night with the announcement of hiring coach Urban Meyer.
The scoreboard at TIAA Bank Field lights up on Thursday night with the announcement of hiring coach Urban Meyer. (News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made the biggest hire in franchise history on Thursday night, announcing Urban Meyer as the next head coach.

It comes at a pivotal time for the team. Jacksonville is coming off of a 1-15 season, with all 15 of those losses coming after a Week 1 victory. Now? The Jaguars are the the biggest story in the NFL.

Meyer is a three-time national champion head coach in college and one of the most successful coaches in history (187-32).

The reaction to Meyer’s hire poured in across social media as soon as it was announced.

Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen

The University of Florida

Meyer won two national championships with the Gators.

Former USC and Arizona Cardinals QB Matt Leinart

Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis

Jaguars offensive lineman Will Richardson

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day

Saints receiver Michael Thomas

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: