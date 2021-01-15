‘Ready to start a new chapter:’ Reaction to Jaguars hiring Urban Meyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made the biggest hire in franchise history on Thursday night, announcing Urban Meyer as the next head coach.
It comes at a pivotal time for the team. Jacksonville is coming off of a 1-15 season, with all 15 of those losses coming after a Week 1 victory. Now? The Jaguars are the the biggest story in the NFL.
Meyer is a three-time national champion head coach in college and one of the most successful coaches in history (187-32).
The reaction to Meyer’s hire poured in across social media as soon as it was announced.
Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen
Congratulations @CoachUrbanMeyer, READY TO START A NEW CHAPTER! #DUUUVALL— 41 (@JoshAllen41_) January 14, 2021
The University of Florida
Meyer won two national championships with the Gators.
Congrats, @CoachUrbanMeyer! https://t.co/pn20m1VC40— Gators Football (@GatorsFB) January 15, 2021
Former USC and Arizona Cardinals QB Matt Leinart
Coach became a great friend the last two years. Coach is also one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around and by far the greatest Leader I know! @CoachUrbanMeyer I’ll miss you brother. Best of Luck! @Jaguars— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) January 15, 2021
Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis
DUVALLLL!!!!! Lets goooo!!!!— Adam Gotsis (@gotsis96) January 15, 2021
Jaguars offensive lineman Will Richardson
Congrats coach @CoachUrbanMeyer ! Let’s get it !! #DUUUVAL— William Richardson (@Will_MadlyLoved) January 15, 2021
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day
Congratulations @CoachUrbanMeyer!! Thank you for everything! Go Bucks! Go Jags! You are going to crush it! pic.twitter.com/FqmLdLrvtF— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) January 15, 2021
Saints receiver Michael Thomas
Things just got interesting. Congratulations coach @CoachUrbanMeyer 💪🏾 https://t.co/aZgzqmQ7Id— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 15, 2021