High School 9:12 Baseball Classic returns next month with 12 teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The High School 9:12 Baseball Classic is back to lead area teams into the 2021 season.

The third annual preseason event will be held at San Souci Park from Feb. 8-13. All three games in the championship round on Feb. 13 will be broadcast on CW 17 and on 1010XL radio.

“This has become a rite of spring to start the season with this tournament and feature some of the best teams in Northeast Florida,” said Frank Frangie, President of Walk Off Charities. “We are excited for them to open the season at San Souci as we continue to make this event better each year.”

Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Englewood, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Nease, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, St. Johns Country Day, Wolfson and Yulee make up the 12-team field this year.

The Baseball Classic is one of three marquee competition events that High School 9:12 has put on annually. It just wrapped up the Fortegra Invitational basketball event last month and is also involved with the Bold City Showcase football event, too. The third installment of the Bold City brand scheduled for Aug. 22 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. High School 9:12 is also seguing into lacrosse this spring with the first Rivalry on the River, a 16-team event featuring both boys and girls teams.

“One of our goals with High School 9:12 Presented by The CSI Companies is to run and produce high level athletic events,” said Alan Verlander, CEO of High School 9:12. “This year’s event will showcase the best teams in the area. We are also thankful to our media partners [WJXT and 1010XL] for their vision to carry high school baseball and sports on their networks.”

The schedule

Monday, Feb. 8

Englewood vs. Wolfson, 4 p.m.

Yulee vs. Clay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Fleming Island vs. Bishop Snyder, 4 p.m.

Fletcher vs. Nease, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

St. Johns Country Day vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Ponte Vedra vs. Paxon, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Rain game makeup if needed, 4 p.m.

Englewood/Wolfson loser vs. Yulee/Clay loser, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12

Fleming/Snyder loser vs. Fletcher/Nease loser, 4 p.m.

St. Johns/Baldwin loser vs. Ponte Vedra/Paxon loser, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Englewood/Wolfson winner vs. Yulee/Clay winner, 1 p.m.

Fleming/Snyder winner vs. Fletcher/Nease winner, 3:30 p.m.

St. Johns/Baldwin winner vs. Ponte Vedra/Paxon winner, 7 p.m.