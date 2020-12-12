WATCH LIVE: Local high school hoops stars compete in Fortegra Basketball Invitational

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – It’s Bolles and Lee for Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational basketball tournament championship.

The Generals (5-0) will face Bolles (6-0) in Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m., with Lee knocking off Episcopal 72-56 and Bolles edging West Nassau 72-68 on Friday.

All games Saturday, including noon and 4 p.m. games, will be streamed on News4Jax.com and the News4Jax app (press play above to watch). The third-place and championship games will be shown live on CW will also be broadcast on 92.5 FM and 1010 AM.

Friday recaps

Lee 72, Episcopal 56

The Super 6 No. 2 Generals stayed unbeaten with a win over the No. 6 Eagles in the Fortegra semifinals.

A 3-pointer midway through the fourth by Alex Fudge gave the Generals (5-0) and 12-point lead over Episcopal and Lee coasted to the finish. The win sends Lee into Saturday’s championship against either Bolles or West Nassau. Tarence Guinyard had a team-best 19 points and Fudge, an LSU signee, had 18 points for the Generals. Mark Flakus led Episcopal with 21 points.

Bolles 72, West Nassau 68

Bobby Crouch had a tournament-high 32 points and the Bulldogs held off a fast-charging Warriors squad to reach the Saturday championship game. Ben McGraw added 22 points for Bolles (6-0). West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman led the Warriors (4-4) with 29 points and Simeon Womack tacked on 22.

Bartram Trail 52, Atlantic Coast 38

Bartram Trail used a burst right before the break to top a cold-shooting Atlantic Coast team in the opening game of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Invitational basketball tournament on Friday.

The Bears advance to the fifth-place game Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. against either Camden County or Fletcher. Bartram (2-4) played without star center Alijah Kuehl, who missed the game due to contract tracing purposes. Atlantic Coast (3-4) will face the loser of the Fletcher/Camden game on Saturday at noon.

DJ Fowler had a season-high 21 points for the Bears to lead the way.

Fletcher 65, Camden County 58 (OT)

The Senators tied things up on a free throw by Javeon Myles with less than a second to play in regulation and went on to top the Wildcats in overtime.

A steal and basket by Fletcher’s Zyhir Sims with 26 seconds to play tied things at 52-all. Camden went back down the court and missed a couple shot attempts before Powell was fouled and put on the line for a pair of free throws. He clanked his first off the front of the rim but sank the second.

Javeon Myles was fouled not long after the inbound and tied things at 53-all with 0.4 seconds left to send the game into OT. Eric Powell hit a free throw with 2.1 seconds to play to put the Wildcats up before Myles tied it.

Sims finished with 24 points and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in the game.

Friday’s schedule

Consolation round

Bartram Trail 52, Atlantic Coast 38

Fletcher 65, Camden County 58, OT

Semifinals

Lee 72, Episcopal 56

Bolles 72, West Nassau 68

Saturday’s games

Seventh-place game: Camden County (2-5) vs. Atlantic Coast (3-4), noon

Fifth-place game: Bartram Trail (2-4) vs. Fletcher (2-3), 2 p.m.

Third-place game: West Nassau (4-4) vs. Episcopal (5-2), 4 p.m.

Championship: Bolles (6-0) vs. Lee (5-0), 7:15 p.m.

Recaps of Thursday’s games

Lee 55, Bartram Trail 41

Alex Fudge scored 18 points and Tarence Guinyard added 13 as Super 6 No. 2 Lee topped the Bears in the opening game of the tournament. The Generals (4-0) used a 17-3 burst to open the second half to break a halftime toe and cruise to the finish.

West Nassau 77, Camden County 57

Deebo Coleman’s 27 points tied for most of the opening day of the tournament and paced the Warriors (4-3) to a victory over the Wildcats (2-4). Keenan Johnson (12 points) and Jye Thompson (10) followed Coleman in double figures for West Nassau. Eric Gaines led Camden with 18 points.

Bolles 60, Fletcher 52

The Senators got within a point midway through the fourth, but the Super 6 No. 5 Bulldogs pulled away from there to stay unbeaten. Bobby Crouch (15 points), Pierce Shirk (14), Ben McGraw (13) and Isaac Jubran (11) led a steady and balanced Bolles scoring attack. Zyhir Sims’ 20 points led the Senators (1-3). Lajae Jones followed with 13.

Episcopal 51, Atlantic Coast 49

Mark Flakus knocked down a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play and the Super 6 No. 6 Eagles edged the Stingrays in the nightcap of the first day. Flakus had 16 points for the Eagles (5-1). Beza Miller added 10. Brendon Pate had 27 points for Atlantiic Coast (3-3), tying him with West Nassau’s Deebo Coleman for the most in the quarterfinal round.