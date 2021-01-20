The Latest: ACC postpones Pitt-Boston College men's game

Boston College's Steffon Mitchell (41) turns downcourt after grabbing a rebound next to Notre Dame's Juwan Durham (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Saturday's Pittsburgh-Boston College men’s basketball game has been postponed.

The postponement follows a positive COVID-19 test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College men’s program. The team is adhering to ACC protocols. No makeup date was given.

The conference also said Pittsburgh's men's game at Wake Forest scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 7, will move to this Saturday evening.

___

Washington’s NFL team says it has closed its practice facility “for several days” after employees of the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The club’s statement Wednesday did not identify the names or jobs of those who have the illness or say exactly how many positive tests there were. The team did say those people “have now quarantined” and the staff currently is working from home during the offseason.

This season, only two players for Washington tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Washington finished with a 7-10 record after losing in the first round of the NFC playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 days ago.

-___

The NHL has postponed games for the Carolina Hurricanes through “at least” Saturday after five Hurricanes players have been placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The league announced the postponements Wednesday, a day before the Hurricanes were set to host the Florida Panthers in their home opener. The teams were scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon.

Along with the postponements, the league said the Hurricanes’ training facilities have been closed and will remain that way for players “until further notice.” The league is reviewing and revising Carolina’s regular-season schedule.

This is the second straight postponement involving the Hurricanes, with their game at Nashville on Tuesday called off in the NHL’s first postponement since the season began. The league didn’t specify which team prompted that night’s postponement in either announcement, though four Hurricanes players — Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen — were added to the daily COVID-19 list later Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Jordan Staal had been on the list since Friday, with the Hurricanes losing at Detroit on Saturday, then winning at Nashville on Monday in that span.

The league’s statement said the team has followed recommended health and safety guidelines.

___

The College of Charleston has postponed its remaining four games in January due to a positive coronavirus test in the Cougars program.

The school and the Colonial Athletic Association said Wednesday that Charleston’s games at William & Mary on Saturday and Sunday, and its games at James Madison on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, would not be played as scheduled.

The league said a decision on playing the four postponed contests would be made at a later date.

Charleston’s next game is set for Feb. 6 at home against Towson.

___

Georgetown’s men’s basketball game at Xavier scheduled for next week has been postponed because of a coronavirus-related issue in the Hoyas’ program.

The game was supposed to be played Tuesday. No makeup date was announced immediately.

This marks four games in a row called of for Georgetown because of COVID-19 and six overall this season.

Coach Patrick Ewing’s team is 3-8, 1-5 in the Big East. Georgetown has lost its last five games.

Its next scheduled game is Jan. 30 against visiting Providence.

___

The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston has been scrapped for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation is part of a series of changes to the men’s tennis calendar announced by the ATP on Wednesday.

The Houston tournament was supposed to be played April 3-11.

It was among the dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020 while the tours were on hiatus for several months.

Until then, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship had been held every year since 1929.

___

