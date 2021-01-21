Icemen postpone next 3 home games due to COVID-19 protocols

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Icemen’s next three games at home have been postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Icemen were scheduled to face the Florida Everblades in Jacksonville on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Those games are now off the team announced. The league is looking to reschedule those games at a later date.

“The safety of our fans, players, staff and working personnel will always remain as our top priority,” said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. “As a precaution, and to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols set by the ECHL, as well as state and local officials, the decision has been made to postpone this weekend’s games.”

The Icemen (4-7, 1 OT loss, 1 shootout loss) are in sixth place in the ECHL’s Eastern Conference. Their next games are Jan. 30-31 at Greenville.