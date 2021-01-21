Jaguars stay in house, promote Trent Baalke to new general manager

Former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke speaks to the media during a press conference where Chip Kelly was announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – The Jaguars didn’t go too far to find their next general manager.

Jacksonville removed the interim title from Trent Baalke, naming him the team’s new GM on Thursday morning. The move had been expected. Baalke joined the Jaguars in February 2020, serving as the director of player personnel.

Baalke took over on an interim basis as general manager Dave Caldwell was fired in late November. The Jaguars went on to finish 1-15, with 15 consecutive losses to end the season. Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired head coach Doug Marrone the day after the regular season ended.

Baalke’s promotion means that the Jaguars have now filled their two biggest offseason holes. Khan hired Urban Meyer a week ago as the team’s new head coach to replace Marrone.

“I would like to thank Shad Khan for the opportunity to continue with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team’s general manager,” Baalke said. “I look forward to getting to work with Coach Meyer and giving Jaguars fans everywhere the winner they deserve. I am confident that our shared vision will lead our team to success in 2021 and beyond.”

Baalke and Meyer will help reshape a franchise that is coming off of the worst season in franchise history. The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the draft for the first time and an NFL-high in salary cap space.

“Trent Baalke has had success at virtually every level of football, notably so as a general manager who shrewdly and quickly built an NFL conference championship organization and team,” said Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

“That experience inspired us to recruit Trent to Jacksonville a year ago to serve as our director of player personnel and is one of many reasons why we are naming Trent as the new general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trent thoroughly knows the NFL and the dynamics of today’s game, has an exceptional eye for talent and I know will have excellent chemistry with Head Coach Urban Meyer as they begin their mission to bring a consistent winner to our fans in Jacksonville.”

The Jaguars’ job is Baalke’s second shot in the GM’s office. He served as the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2016. In that time, the 49ers went to the playoffs three straight years, including the 2012 season when they lost the Super Bowl to the Baltimore Ravens. Baalke’s final three years saw the 49ers fall off to seasons of eight wins, five wins, then the low water mark, a 2-14 season.

Baalke’s most significant draft picks include defensive end Aldon Smith and quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2011, defensive back Eric Reid in 2013 and defensive end DeForest Buckner in 2016.

Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2012, his second year in the league when he was also named a first-team All-Pro. Reid made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2013. He was one of Kaepernick’s most vocal supporters. Buckner made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and was voted a first-team All-Pro in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts.