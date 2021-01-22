Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

FILE - Hall of Famer Hank Aaron waves to the crowd during Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, N.Y., in this Sunday, July 28, 2013, file photo. Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. He was 86. The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

ATLANTA – Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era, died early Friday. He was 86

The Atlanta Braves said Aaron died peacefully in his sleep. No cause of death was given.

The Major League Baseball icon, all-time career RBI leader and one-time home run king passed away Friday, Atlanta’s WSB-TV reported, citing Aaron’s daughter. News of his passing was first reported by CBS 46.

Aaron made his last public appearance less than two weeks ago when he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Aaron set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.

Later known as “Hammerin’ Hank,” Aaron once played for the Class A Jacksonville Braves, breaking the South Atlantic League color barrier, according to the Jumbo Shrimp. In his lone season here, Aaron hit 22 home runs, 36 doubles, 14 triples and a .362 average to earn MVP honors.

Aaron and the Braves played their games at Durkee Field in Jacksonville. That park, on the corner of Myrtle Avenue and 8th Street, is now known as J.P. Small Memorial Park.

But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king.

It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period in which the Hammer slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America’s most iconic sporting figures, a true national treasure worthy of mention in the same breath with Ruth or Ali or Jordan.

STATEMENT FROM FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER ON THE PASSING OF HANK AARON pic.twitter.com/Bp4Jh21MZ3 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) January 22, 2021

On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth’s home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron finished his career with 755. Barry Bonds surpassed that in 2007 —though many continued to call the Hammer the true home run king because of allegations that Bonds used performance-enhancing drugs.