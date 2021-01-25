Super Bowl figures to be hot ticket in Tampa

You couldn’t ask for a better quarterback matchup in the Super Bowl. When you talk about storylines--the best to ever play the position against the best young quarterback in the game. One of the many storylines that will be discussed is whether this is a “passing of the torch” game. Only time will tell, but this one shapes up to be a high scoring affair.

Also, remember that this is the first time that an NFL team will play in the Super Bowl in their home park. That does not mean there will be a home-field advantage. For starters, because of the pandemic, the attendance will be limited to around. Only around 22,000 will be allowed in the stadium. And of that number, 75-hundred will be vaccinated health care workers. So there will only be 14,500 or so tickets available for everyone else.

The cheapest tickets listed on NFL Ticket Exchange on Sunday night were $2,400 apiece for a group of 4. This will likely be the Super Bowl with the greatest demand with the lowest supply of available tickets. So go figure what the ticket prices are likely to do, especially with so many Bucs fans who won’t have to travel to go to the game. We’ll have more on the matchup coming up as the next two weeks progress.