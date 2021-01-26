Gators Breakdown: 2021 Defense Early Preview

Kaiir Elam during the Gators' game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Adler Garfield

To say the 2020 Florida defense was a disappointment is an understatement. With that disappointment comes change on and off the field in the form of instant-impact transfers and new coaching hires.

David Waters, Will Miles (Read and Reaction) and Nick Knudsen (American Football Stories, Read and Reaction) discuss the changes and issues for the Florida defense.

