Gators Breakdown: 2021 Defense Early Preview

To say the 2020 Florida defense was a disappointment is an understatement. With that disappointment comes change on and off the field in the form of instant-impact transfers and new coaching hires.
David Waters, Will Miles (Read and Reaction) and Nick Knudsen (American Football Stories, Read and Reaction) discuss the changes and issues for the Florida defense.
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher