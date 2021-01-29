Episcopal moves fast, promotes Marcus Wells to head football coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Episcopal moved quickly to fill its head football coaching position, promoting Marcus Wells to the top spot on Friday.

Wells has been on staff with the Eagles for eight seasons, the past seven of those as the associated head coach and defensive coordinator. The Episcopal job came open Friday morning when coach Mark Brunell resigned to take an assistant coaching position with the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

Episcopal is coming off of a 6-3 season, with a pair of playoff victories. All three postseason wins for the Eagles have come in the past two seasons.

“Coach Wells is one of the key reasons for our team’s most recent success, highlighted by back-to-back playoff appearances and three playoff victories,” said Episcopal athletic director Andy Kidd.

“He has a strong understanding of what it takes to be successful both on and off the field at Episcopal and I am confident he will ensure our student-athletes reach their full potential. We are excited to welcome him as our Head Coach for the upcoming season.”

Wells is an Episcopal graduate, wrapping up his high school career there in 1990. Wells went to Cornell out of high school and later finished college at the University of Florida before moving in to the education field.