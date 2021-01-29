Former Jaguars QB, WJXT analyst Mark Brunell hired by Detroit Lions

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell watches the action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on Aug. 25, 2018. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Episcopal coach and News4Jax sports analyst Mark Brunell is heading back to the NFL, this time as an assistant coach.

Brunell is joining the Detroit Lions as a quarterbacks coach. There, he will work under new coach Dan Campbell and attempt to remake one of the NFL’s worst franchises.

Brunell and Campbell were teammates for a season with the Saints when New Orleans won the Super Bowl in 2009.

Brunell joined WJXT Channel 4 in May 2018 and has been a sports analyst with the station since then, writing a Monday Morning Quarterback column and appearing on The Morning Show after every game. “The Mark Brunell Show” has aired on CW17 for four years.

It marks Brunell’s first experience as an NFL coach.

We’ve know this for a couple days, waited to share out of respect for @M_Brunell8 & his family. We’ve loved having him part of our @wjxt4 & @CW17JAX family and wish he and @sjbrunell all the best in this exciting new chapter. Originally from #Detroit, I’m excited for the @Lions https://t.co/rLcDCUZJe1 — Bob Ellis (@wjxt4GM) January 29, 2021

Brunell spent eight seasons at Episcopal, leading the Eagles to the state playoffs three times (2016, 2019 and 2020). Episcopal’s playoff win over Baldwin in 2019 was the first in program history. The Eagles won another playoff game last season, too.

Brunell played at Washington and entered the NFL as the fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 1993 Draft. He appeared in 193 career games (151 starts) and totaled 32,072 passing yards and 184 passing touchdowns along with 2,421 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

The most memorable of his 17 years in the league was a nine-year run with the Jaguars. He came to the expansion team in Jacksonville in a trade with the Green Bay Packers in 1995 and became the best quarterback in franchise history. Brunell was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars in 2013. He also played with Washington, New Orleans and the New York Jets.

After football ended, Brunell did analyst work with ESPN and helped out with the football team at Providence before he was hired at Episcopal.

Two years after his last NFL game with the Jets, Brunell helped Episcopal build a solid program. He leaves the Eagles with a 50-31 record.

From a high school perspective, the opening at Episcopal will be the area’s sixth. Only Menendez has yet to announce a new hire. Interlachen, Middleburg, Palatka and Ponte Vedra have also made coaching changes.

Brunell has stayed connected to the professional game, helping out with rookie quarterbacks during the lead into the draft. He will work under new Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.