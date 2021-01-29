Global Home headquarters ties PGA Tour’s vision together

The PGA Tour Global Home, shown here earlier this month. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour’s new headquarters is close to move-in ready and quite a sight to see.

The massive new facility named the Global Home looks like something straight off the Google or Apple campus. It even has its very own modified genius bar so employees can get their gadgets fixed while they work.

Driving up or driving by it, the outside is impressive. It has water views on three sides and more than half a mile of walking paths around the facility.

Just the shell of the structure cost $65 million, according to St. Johns County permitting records. Michelle Casale, regional marketing manager of Clark Construction, said in 2019, that the total cost of the project would be around $75 million.

But the interior of the Global Home is where the PGA Tour’s standalone work facility shines.

The space will allow all of its workforce to fit under one roof for the first time in a long, long time. It’s brighter, lighter and stacked to the ceiling with features.

When COVID-19 subsides and the Tour’s 750 employees begin making their staggered return to the office, it will be a significant change from where they came from. The Tour had grown so much over the years that it had spread employees out at nearly a dozen offices across the area.

The 187,000-square foot facility is stacked full of amenities and features, from a massive gym to an indoor golf simulator.

And light. Lots and lots of light. That was something that Kirsten Sabia, vice president for Integrated Communications, said was a request from employees to brighten up their workspace. Another big request — more spaces for meetings.

The old Tour offices had 12 conference rooms. The new digs have 95.

The facility is composed of two separate three-story sections connected by an atrium, and windows everywhere.

The construction progress at the PGA Tour Global Home in Ponte Vedra Beach. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR) (2021 Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

Tour officials have spent days giving small, guided tours of the new office off of County Road 210.

Instead of offices, sections are called neighborhoods. There’s a kitchen on one side, complete with a chef. On the other side, there’s a full coffee bar. There are plans to add a spice and vegetable garden.

Its fitness center is 6,500 square feet, and includes a separate yoga, Pilates and spin rooms.