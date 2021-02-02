Gamers rejoice: EA Sports bringing college football video game back

Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday that its popular college football franchise would return.

Electronic Arts’ college football videogame franchise is set to return after a long and painful absence from the gaming landscape. EA Sports announced the move Tuesday afternoon

“College Football is coming back.”

EA Sports vice president and general manager, Daryl Holt, told ESPN that the development of the game is in its beginning stages and that there’s no date planned for a launch, only that it wouldn’t be this year.

The final game was made in 2013 with Michigan athlete and eventual Jaguars draft pick Denard Robinson on the cover of “NCAA Football 2014.”

When EA Sports halted making the game, largely due to lawsuits about paying players for their likenesses, that 2014 game became a collectors item and went for double and triple its initial MSRP on auction sites like Ebay.