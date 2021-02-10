Want Players Championship tickets this year? Better get them early

A shot of the No. 17 hole at the TPC Sawgrass. The Players Championship will be held March 9-14 this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for next month’s Players Championship are going to be more in demand than ever before.

With just 20% of its normal capacity for the tournament at TPC Sawgrass this year, that makes one of the area’s top sporting tickets that much more desirable.

The message from The Players — get those tickets quickly.

The earliest that the general public can purchase tickets is Feb. 16, and the expectation is that they won’t last long. Fans can purchase tickets here.

There are quite a few changes for fans in 2021, the most notable being just how many fans will be allowed in for the March 9-14 event.

So, just how many fans will be allowed at the tournament?

The Tour hasn’t released attendance totals since 2013, so nailing down an exact number of available tickets is a bit estimation.

The last data available for Players attendance came in 2013 when the tournament was in May and a record of 173,946 fans attended over the six-day week (Tuesday through Sunday) to see Tiger Woods’ victory.

Ad

The single-day record attendance through that year was 45,281, and came in Saturday’s third round in 2013, according to the Florida Times-Union. That would put a 20% attendance at roughly 9,000 per day this year if the Tour based its numbers off that 2013 high.

Players tickets are always in demand, especially the Friday and Saturday rounds, so scooping those up early is strongly encouraged by the tournament this year. The coronavirus wiped out the final three rounds of The Players last year.

Costs are $25 daily for Tuesday and Wednesday rounds, $70 daily for Thursday and Sunday rounds, and $80 daily for Friday and Saturday rounds.

Ad

A limited number of pre-sale tickets were made available on Feb. 1 to those who subscribe to the Players newsletter, and those who attended the tournament in 2019 and ’20. Those were snapped up quickly.

What are some of the more notable changes that fans will encounter?