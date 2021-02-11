Controversial hire among Urban Meyer’s coaching staff with Jaguars

Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle of the Iowa Hawkeyes before the match-up against the Iowa State Cyclones on September 10, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars coaching staff was barely finalized Thursday when the name of one hire jumped out — Chris Doyle.

Doyle will serve as the Jaguars director of sport performance, his first job in the NFL. But it was Doyle’s job before coming to Jacksonville that set social media ablaze.

Doyle was Iowa’s strength and conditioning coach from 1999-2019 before being placed on paid administrative leave June 6, 2020 amidst allegations of racism and mistreatment of former players.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said on Thursday that he’s known Doyle for close to two decades and was comfortable with the vetting process used on not only Doyle, but all the staff he hired. He said that owner Shad Khan was involved in the “high-end hires.”

“I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years, our relationship goes back to Utah,” Meyer said. “I’ve known him. I’ve studied him. We’ve had a relationship. I vetted him thoroughly.”

Meyer said that he’s not concerned that Doyle’s presence would impede potential free agents from coming to Jacksonville.

Ad

“If it was I wouldn’t have hired him,” Meyer said.

A large number of former Hawkeyes players made allegations of racial bias and mistreatment against numerous coaches in the Iowa program, but Doyle was the only one removed from the school. Doyle received a $1.1 million separation agreement from Iowa on June 15, 2020.

For an NFL team that has been at the forefront of racial progress under owner Shad Khan, the hire was questionable. Last summer was a period of racial reckoning across America, with Jacksonville players taking the reins and leading a march from TIAA Bank Field to the steps of the sheriff’s office.

Doyle hasn’t spoken publicly since releasing a statement last year in wake of being accused by the players.

“I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true,” Doyle’s statement said. “I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do.

Ad

“I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved. There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activists, leaders and contributors to society due to their experience at Iowa Football. The record will show this.”