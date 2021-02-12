High School 9:12 Baseball Classic wraps up Saturday with 3 games on CW17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The High School 9:12 Baseball Classic at Sans Souci Park is in full swing, with three televised games on the way Saturday in the preseason tournament.

While Tuesday’s games were wiped out due to rain and made up a day later, the final slate of games is on schedule for Saturday. Those three games will be televised live on CW17 and broadcast on 1010XL radio for the third consecutive year.

Games Saturday will be played at 1 p.m. (Wolfson/Clay), 3:30 p.m. (Fleming Island/Nease) and 7 p.m. (St. Johns Country Day/Ponte Vedra). Those teams earned spots in Saturday’s TV games with victories earlier this week.

Tournament action continues Friday with games at 4 and 7 p.m.

The Baseball Classic is one of three marquee competition events that High School 9:12 has put on annually. It just wrapped up the Fortegra Invitational basketball event last month and is also involved with the Bold City Showcase football event, too.

The third installment of the Bold City brand scheduled for Aug. 22 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. High School 9:12 is also segueing into lacrosse this spring with the first Rivalry on the River, a 16-team event featuring both boys and girls teams.

High School 9:12 Baseball Classic schedule

Monday’s results

Wolfson 6, Englewood 4

Clay 9, Yulee 5

Wednesday’s results

St. Johns Country Day 9, Baldwin 0

Ponte Vedra 3, Paxon 0 (shortened due to fog)

Fleming Island 17, Bishop Snyder 2

Nease 7, Fletcher 1

Thursday’s results

Yulee 14, Englewood 7

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Snyder vs. Fletcher, 4 p.m.

Baldwin vs. Paxon, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Wolfson vs. Clay, 1 p.m.

Fleming Island vs. Nease, 3:30 p.m.

St. Johns Country Day vs. Ponte Vedra, 7 p.m.