Trevor Lawrence goes under the knife Tuesday

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

After impressing during his pro day workout on Friday, Trevor Lawrence will undergo surgery on his left shoulder Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

On Friday, Lawrence threw about 40 passes for representatives of 17 NFL teams, including the Jaguars, who were represented by head coach Urban Meyer, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Meyer requested that Lawrence move up his pro day to allow for an earlier surgery. Lawrence, who is projected as the number one pick in the draft by every reputable NFL draft analyst, should be ready to throw in training camp, although because of the surgery, he won’t likely throw during off-season practices.

Presumptive No. 1 pick #Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will have labrum surgery on his left shoulder on Tuesday, source said, and noted surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe in LA will perform the procedure. A 5-6 month recovery is expected. He should be fine by training camp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2021

According to Johns Hopkins’ online, the recovery from labrum surgery can vary based on where the tear was located, how severe it was, and how good the surgical repair was.

“It is believed that it takes at least four to six weeks for the labrum to reattach itself to the rim of the bone, and probably another four to six weeks to get strong. Once the labrum has healed to the rim of the bone, it should see stress very gradually so that it can gather strength. It is important not to reinjure it while it is healing,” the website noted. “A vast majority of patients have full function of the shoulder after labrum repair, and most patients can return to their previous level of sports with no or few restrictions.”

Lawrence told ESPN’s Rece Davis Friday that he expected a four-to-five month recovery from the surgery, which would put him back on the field by the middle of July. About the time training camp is allowed to begin for the Jaguars.