Girls soccer playoffs: Area’s four reigning state champions roll in openers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All four girls soccer teams who won state championships last year are still going strong.
Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Bolles and St. Johns Country Day dominated in their first-round playoff matches on Tuesday night and thundered on to Friday’s regional semifinals. Those teams won their openers by a combined 26-1.
In all, eight area teams advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal round.
Regional quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Region 1-7A
Bartram Trail 5, Lake Mary 1
Spruce Creek 1, Flagler Palm Coast 0
Region 1-6A
Fleming Island vs. Lake Howell (late)
Creekside 4, Edgewater 3 (5-4 in PKs)
Region 1-5A
Lynn Haven Mosley 3, Stanton 2
Middleburg at Gulf Breeze (postponed until Wednesday)
Daytona Beach Seabreeze 7, Englewood 0
Ponte Vedra d. Gainesville
Region 1-4A
Bishop Kenny 5, Ridgeview 0
Region 1-3A
Bolles 8, Keystone Heights 0
Gainesville P.K. Yonge 5, Wolfson 0
Region 1-2A
St. Johns Country Day 8, Bishop McLaughlin 0
St. Joseph 4, Seven Rivers Christian 0
Regional semifinals
Friday (all matches at 7 p.m.)
Region 1-7A
Bartram Trail (15-2) at Spruce Creek (10-3-3)
Region 1-6A
Creekside (7-7-2) vs. Lake Howell or Fleming Island
Region 1-5A
Ponte Vedra (10-3-5) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (9-3-2)
Region 1-3A
Bolles (9-6-1) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (15-0-2)
Region 1-2A
St. Joseph (5-10) at St. Johns Country Day (14-0)