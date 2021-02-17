Girls soccer playoffs: Area’s four reigning state champions roll in openers

St. Johns Country Day girls soccer players huddle up during their 8-0 win over Bishop McLaughlin in their playoff opener Tuesday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All four girls soccer teams who won state championships last year are still going strong.

Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Bolles and St. Johns Country Day dominated in their first-round playoff matches on Tuesday night and thundered on to Friday’s regional semifinals. Those teams won their openers by a combined 26-1.

In all, eight area teams advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal round.

Regional quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail 5, Lake Mary 1

Spruce Creek 1, Flagler Palm Coast 0

Region 1-6A

Fleming Island vs. Lake Howell (late)

Creekside 4, Edgewater 3 (5-4 in PKs)

Region 1-5A

Lynn Haven Mosley 3, Stanton 2

Middleburg at Gulf Breeze (postponed until Wednesday)

Daytona Beach Seabreeze 7, Englewood 0

Ponte Vedra d. Gainesville

Region 1-4A

Bishop Kenny 5, Ridgeview 0

Region 1-3A

Bolles 8, Keystone Heights 0

Gainesville P.K. Yonge 5, Wolfson 0

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 8, Bishop McLaughlin 0

St. Joseph 4, Seven Rivers Christian 0

Regional semifinals

Friday (all matches at 7 p.m.)

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail (15-2) at Spruce Creek (10-3-3)

Region 1-6A

Creekside (7-7-2) vs. Lake Howell or Fleming Island

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra (10-3-5) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (9-3-2)

Region 1-3A

Bolles (9-6-1) at Gainesville P.K. Yonge (15-0-2)

Region 1-2A

St. Joseph (5-10) at St. Johns Country Day (14-0)