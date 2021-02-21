Six girls soccer teams, 5 boys teams headed to 3rd round of playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The road to the state final four continues for 11 area boys and girls soccer teams.

Six area girls teams moved on with wins in their second-round matches and stand one win away from a berth in the state semifinals. Bartram Trail, Fleming Island, Ponte Vedra, Bishop Kenny, Bolles and St. Johns Country Day all advanced. Four of those teams won by one-goal margins.

Five of those programs will host regional final matches on Tuesday night with berths in the state semifinals on the line. Bartram Trail (1-7A), Fleming Island (1-6A), Ponte Vedra (1-5A), Bishop Kenny (1-4A) and Bolles (1-3A) will host those matches. Nine-time defending state champion St. Johns Country Day is on the road at Tallahassee Maclay.

On the boys side, nine area programs were alive in the second round, but only five moved on.

Menendez (Region 1-4A), St. Johns Country Day (1-2A) and Bolles (1-3A) were winners in all-local matchups Saturday. Fletcher (1-6A) and Stanton (1-5A) also won their matches to move on to Tuesday’s regional final round. All but St. Johns Country Day will host their regional final games.

Ad

Girls

Regional semifinals

Friday’s results

Region 1-7A

Bartram Trail 1, Spruce Creek 0

Region 1-6A

Fleming Island 3, Creekside 2

Region 1-5A

Ponte Vedra 1, Daytona Beach Seabreeze 0

Region 1-4A

Bishop Kenny 6, Menendez 1

Region 1-3A

Bolles 2, Gainesville P.K. Yonge 1

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 9, St. Joseph 1

Regional finals

Tuesday, Feb. 23 (all matches at 7 p.m.)

Region 1-7A

Oviedo (15-1-1) at Bartram Trail (16-2)

Region 1-6A

Tallahassee Chiles (10-0-1) at Fleming Island (17-2-1)

Region 1-5A

Gulf Breeze (16-2-2) at Ponte Vedra (11-3-5)

Region 1-4A

Arnold (11-4-2) at Bishop Kenny (14-3-1)

Region 1-3A

South Walton (15-0-2) at Bolles (10-6-1)

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day (15-0) at Tallahassee Maclay (10-6-1)

Boys

Regional semifinals

Saturday’s results

Lake Mary 1, Mandarin 0

Region 1-6A

Fletcher 3, Lake Howell 1

Ad

Region 1-5A

Stanton 2, Fort Walton Beach 1

Region 1-4A

Menendez 3, Bishop Kenny 2 (OT)

Region 1-3A

Bolles 4, Episcopal 1

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day 4, St. Joseph 0

Regional finals

Tuesday, Feb. 23 (all games 7 p.m.)

Region 1-6A

Niceville (11-6-1) at Fletcher (15-3-2)

Region 1-5A

Stanton (12-1-5) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (14-2-2)

Region 1-4A

Arnold (22-0-2) at Menendez (15-2)

Region 1-3A

South Walton (18-2) at Bolles (7-4-5)

Region 1-2A

Tallahassee Maclay (14-0-2) at St. Johns Country Day (14-2-1)