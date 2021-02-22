High school soccer regional finals: Eleven area teams after spots in final four

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The chase for the state semifinals in high school boys and girls soccer continues on Tuesday night.

Six girls teams, including all five that played for championships last year, are in action. Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Bolles and Ponte Vedra are all hosting regional final matches. St. Johns Country Day, in search of its 10th consecutive state championship, is on the road. Fleming Island is also playing at home.

On the boys side, five teams remain alive in the postseason. Bolles, Fletcher, Menendez and St. Johns Country Day are hosting regional finals. Stanton is on the road.

A glance at Tuesday night’s matches.

Girls

Regional finals

Tuesday (all matches at 7 p.m.)

Region 1-7A

Oviedo (15-1-1) at Bartram Trail (16-2)

Region 1-6A

Tallahassee Chiles (10-0-1) at Fleming Island (17-2-1)

Region 1-5A

Gulf Breeze (16-2-2) at Ponte Vedra (11-3-5)

Region 1-4A

Arnold (11-4-2) at Bishop Kenny (14-3-1)

Region 1-3A

South Walton (15-0-2) at Bolles (10-6-1)

Region 1-2A

St. Johns Country Day (15-0) at Tallahassee Maclay (10-6-1)

Boys

Regional finals

Tuesday (all games 7 p.m.)

Region 1-6A

Niceville (11-6-1) at Fletcher (15-3-2)

Region 1-5A

Stanton (12-1-5) at Daytona Beach Seabreeze (14-2-2)

Region 1-4A

Arnold (22-0-2) at Menendez (15-2)

Region 1-3A

South Walton (18-2) at Bolles (7-4-5)

Region 1-2A

Tallahassee Maclay (14-0-2) at St. Johns Country Day (14-2-1)